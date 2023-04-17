Left Menu

Apple CEO expresses excitement over launch of retail store in Mumbai tomorrow

"Hello, Mumbai! We can't wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow." He also posted a photograph of him and the whole team of the Mumbai store, along with the tweet.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:14 IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook along with Mumbai team (Photo/@tim_cook). Image Credit: ANI

With its first retail store set to open in Mumbai tomorrow, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Monday expressed his excitement on Twitter and posted a photograph with his team from the Mumbai store. The CEO tweeted on Monday: "Hello, Mumbai! We can't wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) tomorrow." He also posted a photograph of him and the whole team of the Mumbai store, along with the tweet.

The Apple Saket store in Delhi will open its doors to customers on April 20. Apple's Mumbai store will open at 11 am tomorrow while Apple Delhi outlet will open for customers at 10 am. The US tech giant had launched its first online store in India in 2020 and was supposed to launch its physical stores soon after but plans were stalled due to the COVID pandemic.

The first-ever brick-and-mortar retail outlets in India of the iPhone maker will mark a significant expansion of the US company in the country and will offer services and experiences for customers. Apple is leveraging India's electronics market growth and has been heavily focusing on manufacturing its products here.

Apple started manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 models in India, just days after it had a global unveiling. In India, the US tech giant is partnering with the top three global smartphone manufacturers -- Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

