MP: Hindu spiritual leader who donated Rs 1 cr for Ayodhya temple construction killed in road accident

PTI | Narsinghpur | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:20 IST
A Hindu spiritual leader and his disciple were killed on Monday and two persons were injured after their sports utility vehicle hit a divider and overturned in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Mahant Kanak Bihari Maharaj (85), who had shot to fame after donating Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, died along with his follower Vimal Babu Verma in the mishap that took place in Sangri village, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Suatala police station in charge Jyoti Dixit told PTI.

''Disciple Deen Bandhu Das (60) and the vehicle's driver Rooplal Raghuvanshi (35) sustained critical injuries and have been rushed to Jabalpur for treatment. All of them were returning to Chhindwara from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh,'' Dixit said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

