More than 4.22 cr women avail MSRTC's 50 pc bus fare concession scheme

More than 4.22 crore women have availed 50 per cent concession in Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus fare in the last one month as part of a state government scheme, an official said on Monday.

The daily passenger count has increased by six lakh after the implementation of the scheme called the 'Mahila Samman Yojana from March 17 following its announcement in the state budget for 2022-23, he said.

''Of the 4.22 crore women passengers who availed the scheme, the highest 30.24 lakh travelled on ST buses in Kolhapur division, followed by 22.97 lakh in Jalgaon division and 22.91 lakh in Sangli division,'' he said.

''Of the 55 lakh passengers who travel on ST buses everyday, some 14 lakh are women. The scheme is getting an overwhelming response with people choosing ST buses as a cheaper and safer option,'' he added.

The loss-making MSRTC, however, is yet to disclose the financial impact of the scheme.

Earlier, to mark 75 years of Independence, the state government had announced 100 per cent concession to senior citizens over 75 years and 50 per cent concession to those in the 65-74 age group on all types of MSRTC buses.

State-run MSRTC has a fleet of more than 16,000 buses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)