Air Mauritius Passengers to resume flight services to Delhi from May 3

Air Mauritius Passengers has announced it will resume its flight services to Delhi from May 3, which were discontinued due to the pandemic. This April, Air Mauritius commemorated 50 years of its presence in India, KuEko said, adding that new avenues are being explored with Air India to offer seamless connectivity via Delhi and Mumbai tofrom several destinations in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:37 IST
Air Mauritius Passengers has announced it will resume its flight services to Delhi from May 3, which were discontinued due to the pandemic. The airline currently operates six weekly direct flights to Mumbai.

The bi-weekly flight services to Delhi will be operated with a 254-seater Airbus A330 aircraft in two-class configuration -- business and economy, Air Mauritius said in a statement. The Mauritius-Delhi flight will be of 7.30 hours, it added. ''We are excited to resume our operations in Delhi after three years of absence. India and Mauritius share a special relationship that is built on the foundation of people-to-people ties,'' said KuEko, CEO of Air Mauritius. This April, Air Mauritius commemorated 50 years of its presence in India, KuEko said, adding that new avenues are being explored with Air India to offer seamless connectivity via Delhi and Mumbai to/from several destinations in India. The long-awaited flight from Delhi to Mauritius is a major milestone facilitating travellers from the northern part of India to commute, which will boost demand, said Arvind Bundhun, Director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority. ''We foresee a steep rise in the footfalls on our land,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

