Left Menu

2 flee with stone-laden truck in Gurugram

Two men fled with a truck carrying stones moments after it was seized by regional transport authority officials in Badshahpur area, police said on Monday.The incident took place at around 5.30 am on Sunday near Almera Chowk in sector 74, police said, adding that an FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station.According to the complaint filed by head constable Sumit Kumar, a team headed by Regional Transport Officer Uday Singh was checking vehicles on the southern peripheral road.A truck loaded with stones reached there and the team seized the vehicle and issued a challan.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:56 IST
2 flee with stone-laden truck in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Two men fled with a truck carrying stones moments after it was seized by regional transport authority officials in Badshahpur area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 5.30 am on Sunday near Almera Chowk in sector 74, police said, adding that an FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station.

According to the complaint filed by head constable Sumit Kumar, a team headed by Regional Transport Officer Uday Singh was checking vehicles on the southern peripheral road.

"A truck loaded with stones reached there and the team seized the vehicle and issued a challan. The official asked a team member to park the vehicle at Rajiv Chowk. While on the way, two men in a car intercepted the truck near Almera Chowk. They then forced the RTA official to get down and escaped with the truck," Kumar said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against the two unidentified men under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 34 (common intention), 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023