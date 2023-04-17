2 flee with stone-laden truck in Gurugram

Two men fled with a truck carrying stones moments after it was seized by regional transport authority officials in Badshahpur area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 5.30 am on Sunday near Almera Chowk in sector 74, police said, adding that an FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station.

According to the complaint filed by head constable Sumit Kumar, a team headed by Regional Transport Officer Uday Singh was checking vehicles on the southern peripheral road.

"A truck loaded with stones reached there and the team seized the vehicle and issued a challan. The official asked a team member to park the vehicle at Rajiv Chowk. While on the way, two men in a car intercepted the truck near Almera Chowk. They then forced the RTA official to get down and escaped with the truck," Kumar said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against the two unidentified men under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 34 (common intention), 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station on Sunday.

