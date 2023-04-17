Gadkari seeks support from states, UTs to strengthen policies for transformation of road sector

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday called for active support from states and UTs to strengthen policies and strategies for the transformation of the road transport sector, according to an official statement.

The Union road transport and highways minister chaired a meeting of transport ministers from all states and Union Territories (UTs) to discuss various concurrent policy matters, including review of road traffic regulations, setting up vehicle fitness stations and streamlining the issuance of driving licenses.

The statement said that the objective of the meeting was to discuss a range of road transportation-related issues, including review of speed limits, vehicle fitness testing infrastructure, financing of electric buses and automation of learner's licenses, and find new innovative solutions through mutual cooperation and consultation.

According to the statement, in the meeting discussions were held on the status of the implementation of the Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernization Program (VVMP) across states, specifically on the development of ATS infrastructure critical for the implementation of mandatory automated fitness testing regime and the support required for the success.

Discussions were held on having online tutorials on road safety as a prerequisite for a learner's license, and states/UTs were encouraged to implement such tutorials expeditiously.

The statement said discussions were held on the need to explore new business models for reducing the financial risks of the bus operator/ OEMs and to improve private participation in adoption of the electric buses. The discussions also covered the need to develop innovative financing mechanisms for the procurement and operations of electric buses, it added.

According to the statement, the meeting saw participation from ministers for transport from 15 states and Union Territories (UTs) -- Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Tamil Nadu Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

