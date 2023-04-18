Global inflation becoming more entrenched, Norway wealth fund CEO says

Global inflation is becoming more entrenched and the risk is that it could be harder to reduce it, the head of Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Norwegian fund is the world's largest single stock market investor, owning 1.5% of all globally listed shares with stakes in some 9,200 companies. "We still think that there is a risk that it could be more difficult to get down because it is becoming more entrenched," Nicolai Tangen said on the sidelines of a parliamentary hearing.

"We see core inflation numbers are pretty high. We are seeing no let-up in the food sector, for instance, and we are seeing some higher wage demands, across Europe." China's economy grew 4.5% year-on-year for the first quarter, eclipsing the expectations of most economists, data released on Tuesday showed.

"Chinese growth numbers were higher than expected. We have said for a very long time if the Chinese growth is really strong it will also help underpin the inflation," Tangen said.

