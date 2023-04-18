Left Menu

Global inflation becoming more entrenched, Norway wealth fund CEO says

We have said for a very long time if the Chinese growth is really strong it will also help underpin the inflation," Tangen said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 16:23 IST
Global inflation becoming more entrenched, Norway wealth fund CEO says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Global inflation is becoming more entrenched and the risk is that it could be harder to reduce it, the head of Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Norwegian fund is the world's largest single stock market investor, owning 1.5% of all globally listed shares with stakes in some 9,200 companies. "We still think that there is a risk that it could be more difficult to get down because it is becoming more entrenched," Nicolai Tangen said on the sidelines of a parliamentary hearing.

"We see core inflation numbers are pretty high. We are seeing no let-up in the food sector, for instance, and we are seeing some higher wage demands, across Europe." China's economy grew 4.5% year-on-year for the first quarter, eclipsing the expectations of most economists, data released on Tuesday showed.

"Chinese growth numbers were higher than expected. We have said for a very long time if the Chinese growth is really strong it will also help underpin the inflation," Tangen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023