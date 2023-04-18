President Ramaphosa appoints SABC Board of Directors

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the board of Directors of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) for five years, effective from the date of the publication of notice in the government gazette.

The President has, in terms of section 13(1) of the Broadcasting Act, 1999 (Act No.4 of 1999), as amended, appointed the following persons as non-executive members of the Board of SABC:

Dr. Renee Horne

Adv Tseliso Thipanyane;

Mr Khathutshelo Ramukumba;

Ms. Nomvuyiso Batyi;

Ms Phathiswa Magopeni;

Ms. Aifheli Makhwanya;

Ms Magdalene Moonsamy;

Ms. Rearabetsoe Motaung;

Mr. David Maimela;

Mr Dinkwanyane Mohuba;

Mr Mpho Tsedu; and

Ms Palesa Kadi

In terms of section 13(3) of the Act, President Ramaphosa designated Mr Khathutshelo Ramukumba as Chairperson and Ms Nomvuyiso Batyi as the Deputy Chairperson of the SABC Board.

“The SABC is a vital institution of our constitutional democracy. I trust the newly appointed board members will work hard at ensuring that South Africa continues to benefit from a stable, independent and effective national public broadcaster,” President Ramaphosa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)