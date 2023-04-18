Left Menu

United Sikhs lauds the recognition of Vaisakhi at the Texas State Capitol

After the Proclamation of Vaisakhi at the Texas State Capitol, a presentation was done followed by a press conference. This was historic as it was the first time Sikhs were guests who were honored in such a way. Sikhs were invited to the gallery to view the historic event in person, they saw the reading of the Proclamation, the importance of Vaisakhi and were subsequently recognized with a standing ovation from the Legislature.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 18:09 IST
The Capitol of Texas resounds with a Vaisakhi resolution recognizing Sikhs, thier contributions, thier faith and thier sovereignty. . Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh [India], April 18 (ANI/PNN): After the Proclamation of Vaisakhi at the Texas State Capitol, a presentation was done followed by a press conference. This was historic as it was the first time Sikhs were guests who were honored in such a way. Sikhs were invited to the gallery to view the historic event in person, they saw the reading of the Proclamation, the importance of Vaisakhi and were subsequently recognized with a standing ovation from the Legislature. This builds momentum and creates outreach which paves the way for a more robust and vibrant future for our children. This creates documentation in regards to the distinct and sovereign principles of the Sikh faith.

A Director of UNITED SIKHS thanked the people who assisted, participated and worked to get this recognition accomplished. Community members from across Texas including Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio participated.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

