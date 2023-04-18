Germany's Verdi union calls for strike at regional airports this week

Germany's Verdi union called on aviation security staff at three airports to hold a warning strike on Thursday and Friday over stalled wage negotiations, the union said in a statement.

The strikes planned at Duesseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne Bonn airports will lead to longer wait times for passengers and flight cancellations in some cases, said the union on Tuesday. (Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

