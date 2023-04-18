Left Menu

Irish inflation to slow to 4.9% in 2023, economy to grow by 2.1%

Ireland was also one of the few euro zone countries to record a budget surplus last year and the finance ministry expects that to grow to 3.5% of gross national income this year, 5.4% next year and as high as 6.3% in 2026. Record corporate tax receipts, mostly paid by Ireland's large hub of big multi-national companies, are mainly behind the huge projected surpluses.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 19:30 IST
Irish inflation to slow to 4.9% in 2023, economy to grow by 2.1%
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Irish inflation is forecast to slow to 4.9% this year and the economy to grow by 2.1% due to its "remarkable resilience", Ireland's finance ministry said on Tuesday. Inflation jumped to a near 40-year high of 9.2% last October but has since slowed to 7.7% and the finance ministry forecast that the headline rate would fall further to 2.5% next year.

But core inflation, which strips out unprocessed food and energy, is expected to average 4.4% this year and 3.2% in 2024. Irish modified domestic demand, the government's preferred measure of economic activity as it strips out many of the ways multinational activity can inflate growth, is set to expand by 2.5% next year, after the 2.1% forecast for 2023.

Modified domestic demand grew by 8.2% last year, making Ireland the fastest growing economy in the euro zone, but momentum fell sharply in the second half. Ireland was also one of the few euro zone countries to record a budget surplus last year and the finance ministry expects that to grow to 3.5% of gross national income this year, 5.4% next year and as high as 6.3% in 2026.

Record corporate tax receipts, mostly paid by Ireland's large hub of big multi-national companies, are mainly behind the huge projected surpluses. The finance ministry said the public finances would still be in deficit this year without the "windfall" corporate receipts and that next year's surplus would be 4.4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) and not the projected 16.2 billion euros without them. ($1 = 0.9133 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023