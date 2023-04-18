Left Menu

Jharkhand: 2 CISF jawans, 3 others die in separate road accidents

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-04-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 20:08 IST
Jharkhand: 2 CISF jawans, 3 others die in separate road accidents
  • Country:
  • India

At least five persons, including two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans, died in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, police said on Tuesday.

The two CISF personnel, posted in NTPC-JV Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (PVUNL) in Patratu, were run over by a vehicle on Monday night, they said.

The deceased CISF constables have been identified as Dharampal (30) and Arvind M of the same age.

In another road accident, three passengers including a woman died and 10 others were injured when the bus in which they were travelling collided with a trailer parked on a stretch of NH-33 near Murpa village, police said. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023