BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Says Systems Are Back Up

Southwest Airlines Co: * SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS SYSTEMS ARE BACK UP -TWEET

* RESUMED OPERATIONS THIS MORNING FOLLOWING A PAUSE IN SERVIC * A VENDOR-SUPPLIED FIREWALL WENT DOWN AND CONNECTION TO SOME OPERATIONAL DATA WAS UNEXPECTEDLY LOST

* SOUTHWEST TEAMS WORKED QUICKLY TO MINIMIZE FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS. Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)