Full emergency at Delhi airport as AI flight lands with crack in windshield
Full emergency was declared at Delhis Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday for a Delhi-bound Air India flight owing to a glitch, a source said.The flight had 180 passengers on board.Air India, in a statement, said that its flight AI858 operating on Pune-Delhi route landed ahead of its scheduled time following a minor crack on the aircrafts windshield.Full emergency was declared for the Air India Delhi flight from Pune at Indira Gandhi International airport at 5.44 pm on Tuesday due to a glitch.
Full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday for a Delhi-bound Air India flight owing to a glitch, a source said.
The flight had 180 passengers on board.
Air India, in a statement, said that its flight AI858 operating on Pune-Delhi route landed ahead of its scheduled time following a minor crack on the aircraft's windshield.
''Full emergency was declared for the Air India Delhi flight from Pune at Indira Gandhi International airport at 5.44 pm on Tuesday due to a glitch. The aircraft was carrying 180 passengers on board," the source said. ''Air India flight AI 858 operating Pune-Delhi on April 18 safely landed in Delhi ahead of its scheduled arrival time, following a minor crack on the right (starboard side) of the operating aircraft's windshield," the airline said.
All passengers and flight crew were safe, it said.
The aircraft will undergo the necessary maintenance procedure, and its windshield will be replaced, Air India added.
