Left Menu

FTSE 100 clocks best winning streak since December 2020; Entain shines

Precious metal miners jumped 2.4% as data showed China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 4.5% in the first quarter, lifting bullion prices. The FTSE 100 has gained 3.6% so far this month, more than recovering its March losses.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-04-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 22:08 IST
FTSE 100 clocks best winning streak since December 2020; Entain shines
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's commodity-heavy index rose on Tuesday, boosted by a surge in miners after upbeat China data, while gambling firm Entain logged its best performance in more than a year-and-a-half after reporting strong quarterly results.

Entain Plc surged 7.2% after the Ladbrokes owner reported higher quarterly net gaming revenues, helped by acquisitions and robust demand in its retail shops. The FTSE 350 travel and leisure sector rose 2.2%, also boosted by easyJet Plc, which added 1.6% after the airline forecast 2023 profit above market expectations.

"One might imagine that in a weaker economic environment sectors like leisure would suffer," said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm. "But there still seems to be decent pricing power in developed markets due to pent-up demand from COVID."

The FTSE 100 increased 0.4%, rising for the eighth straight day and clocking its longest run of gains in about 29 months. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 0.1%. Precious metal miners jumped 2.4% as data showed China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 4.5% in the first quarter, lifting bullion prices.

The FTSE 100 has gained 3.6% so far this month, more than recovering its March losses. All the component sectors of the UK indexes are on course for gains for April, with commodity-linked stocks and defensives among top performers.

Meanwhile, data showed February pay growth rose faster than anticipated, boosting chances of a 25 basis point interest rate hike next month. Among other moves, AstraZeneca Plc climbed 1.8% after the vaccine maker said it was confident that its new version of COVID antibody treatment could protect immunocompromised patients against all known virus variants.

Cineworld jumped 61.5% after the embattled cinema chain operator abandoned the planned sale of its businesses in Eastern Europe and Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023