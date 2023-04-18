Nicaragua withdraws approval of EU ambassador to country
Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 23:41 IST
Nicaragua has withdrawn its approval of the European Union's ambassador to the country, the Central American nation's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
In a statement, the foreign ministry said the suspension was due to the "interventionist, daring and insolent" position from the EU on Nicaragua.
