Left Menu

MORNING BID EUROPE-Sterling's inflation test

On the continent, final CPI figures are also due and a similar divergence in the rates outlook has the euro near one-year highs versus the dollar. Elsewhere, earnings are in focus with electric vehicle maker Tesla reporting quarterly results and investors looking for guidance on how hard car price cuts have hit margins.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 10:11 IST
MORNING BID EUROPE-Sterling's inflation test
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook Traders are scaling back bets on U.S. rate cuts, but dialling up expectations for British hikes.

On Tuesday, it was bigger-than-expected pay rises that strengthened expectations for the Bank of England to lift rates next month and to continue doing so thereafter. Sterling rose. Ten-year gilt yields climbed for a sixth straight session. On Wednesday, British inflation data is in focus.

Economists polled by Reuters see the pace of annual price rises slowing, although it is cold comfort as they expect that to bring CPI down only as far as an eye-watering 9.8%. On balance, the sheer size of the Bank of England's task of reining in inflation has been supportive for sterling, which hit a 10-month high last week. Implied volatility in the options market suggests traders don't expect sudden changes in the currency's slow grind higher.

Sterling shorts are at their smallest amounts since last March. BoE committee member Catherine Mann appears on a climate change panel later on Wednesday. On the continent, final CPI figures are also due and a similar divergence in the rates outlook has the euro near one-year highs versus the dollar.

Elsewhere, earnings are in focus with electric vehicle maker Tesla reporting quarterly results and investors looking for guidance on how hard car price cuts have hit margins. Morgan Stanley also reports, although investors seem to have already been satisfied that U.S. banking stress is not derailing the broader sector, and are back to Fed watching.

Bond markets see rates peaking soon. Six-month Treasury bills yield less than three-month bills, and the yield premium on both against the 10-year yield is its widest since the peak of the 1981 cycle. The Fed's "beige book" of economic conditions is published later on Wednesday and appearances are due from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and New York Fed President John Williams.

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday: Data: UK and Eurozone inflation, Fed's beige book

Speakers: Fed's Goolsbee and Williams, BoE's Mann, ECB's Schnabel and De Cos Earnings: Tesla, Morgan Stanley, IBM, Alcoa

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023