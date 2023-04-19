Left Menu

ITA Airways Chairman says deal with Lufthansa mostly worked out

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-04-2023 16:44 IST
ITA Airways Chairman says deal with Lufthansa mostly worked out
ITA Airways has worked out the main elements of a partial takeover deal with Lufthansa and hopes to announce it "soon", the chairman of the state-controlled Italian airline Antonino Turicchi told reporters on Wednesday.

