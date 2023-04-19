Left Menu

U.S. Bancorp beats profit estimates as higher rates boost interest income

For USB, average total deposits grew 5.9% quarter-on-quarter to $510.32 billion, as the banking crisis prompted unnerved depositors to move their money out of smaller banks and into the perceived safety of bigger lenders. The lender's quarterly net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.59 billion, or $1.04 cents per share, compared with $1.47 billion, or 99 cents per share, a year ago.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 16:57 IST
U.S. Bancorp beats profit estimates as higher rates boost interest income
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Bancorp (USB) on Wednesday beat estimates for first-quarter profit as rapid rate hikes from the Federal Reserve helped the lender earn more from the interest charged on loans. That cushioned a hit from the bank increasing its rainy-day funds to $427 million from $112 million last year, as it girds for an uncertain economy that could keep customers from repaying their loans.

Higher rates to rein in inflation have sparked concerns of an economic slowdown, but lenders have benefited from the resulting boost to their net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned on loans and paid out on deposits. The Minneapolis-based bank's NII grew to $4.63 billion for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $3.17 billion a year ago.

Shares of the company, which have shed about 20% so far this year, rose nearly 2% to $35.73 during premarket trading. On an adjusted basis, USB reported a profit of $1.16 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.12 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

U.S. financial markets and investors are keeping a close tab on the performance of mid-sized lenders this quarter, after two regional players recently collapsed under bank runs that marked the sector's biggest meltdown since the 2008 financial crisis. For USB, average total deposits grew 5.9% quarter-on-quarter to $510.32 billion, as the banking crisis prompted unnerved depositors to move their money out of smaller banks and into the perceived safety of bigger lenders.

The lender's quarterly net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.59 billion, or $1.04 cents per share, compared with $1.47 billion, or 99 cents per share, a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023