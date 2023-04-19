Moldova summons Russian envoy to expel member of embassy staff
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:40 IST
- Country:
- Moldova
Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday to declare a member of the Russian embassy staff persona non grata, a government spokesperson said.
Government press secretary Daniel Voda told reporters the decision was connected to the actions of embassy staff towards Moldovan border guards who denied entry to a regional Russian politician at Chisinau airport this week. The embassy staffer was not named.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement