Global airline capacity constrained until 2025 says IATA's Walsh

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 18:17 IST
Global airline capacity constrained until 2025 says IATA's Walsh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Global airline capacity will be lower than expected this year and stay constrained until 2025 at the earliest, said IATA head Willie Walsh, blaming delays in new aircraft deliveries and a lack of availability of spare parts, particularly for engines.

"I can't see anything really improving or significantly improving probably until 2025 at the earliest and it may even go beyond that," Walsh told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Dublin on Wednesday.

