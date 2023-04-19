MP: Six killed, 14 injured in two accidents

Six persons, including three women, were killed and 14 injured in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore and Ujjain districts in the past 24 hours, police said. Around 2 pm on Wednesday, a van carrying 17 persons overturned and fell into a gorge at Pali Ghat near Budhni in Sehore district, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Shashank Gurjar said. The van was carrying a few residents of Adampur village and was going towards Salkanpur, he said. Three women were killed and 14 injured in the accident, he said. The injured were admitted to the hospital in Obedullaganj, he said. In Ujjain district, two minor boys and another person were killed when their car hit a tree on Ujjain-Dewas Road late Tuesday night, Madhav Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha said. The car lost balance and hit a tree near a college, killing the three vehicle occupants. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem, the police said.

