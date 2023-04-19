Left Menu

J-K: Train service suspended due to waterlogging at railway station

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2023 19:59 IST
Train service between Banihal and the Kashmir Valley was suspended on Wednesday after rain caused waterlogging at a railway station, officials said.

The rail service between Banihal, in the Jammu region, and Qazigund, in the valley, was suspended after incessant rainfall caused waterlogging at Hillar railway station in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the officials said.

They said the service was suspended as a precautionary measure.

The officials said the service would be restored after improvement in the weather conditions.

Many areas in the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley received snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains over the last 48 hours.

