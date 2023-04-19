Security staff at UK's Heathrow Airport to take more strike action in May

Around 1,400 security staff at London's Heathrow Airport will take a further eight days of strike action next month in a dispute over pay, the Unite trade union said on Wednesday, potentially disrupting flights at Britain's busiest hub.

The strikes, scheduled for May 4-6, 9-10 and 25-27, follow a 10-day strike by security staff that ended earlier this month.

