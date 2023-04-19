Security staff at UK's Heathrow Airport to take more strike action in May
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 21:16 IST
Around 1,400 security staff at London's Heathrow Airport will take a further eight days of strike action next month in a dispute over pay, the Unite trade union said on Wednesday, potentially disrupting flights at Britain's busiest hub.
The strikes, scheduled for May 4-6, 9-10 and 25-27, follow a 10-day strike by security staff that ended earlier this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
