Domestic airlines witnessed annual growth of 51.70 per cent in passenger traffic: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The minister also tweeted, "This shows their growing domestic footprint and the potential to grab a bigger share of the global aviation market."

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:07 IST
Passenger traffic of domestic airlines (Photo/@JM_Scindia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Scindia tweeted, "A landmark achievement for the Indian aviation sector as domestic airlines witness an annual growth of 51.70 per cent in passenger traffic from Jan-Mar 2022 to Jan-Mar 2023." On January 19, ANI reported that domestic air passenger traffic reached 1,232.45 lakh in 2022, registering an annual growth of 47.05 per cent as compared to 2021.

On Wednesday, Scindia tweeted, "A landmark achievement for the Indian aviation sector as domestic airlines witness an annual growth of 51.70 per cent in passenger traffic from Jan-Mar 2022 to Jan-Mar 2023." On January 19, ANI reported that domestic air passenger traffic reached 1,232.45 lakh in 2022, registering an annual growth of 47.05 per cent as compared to 2021.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines between January 2022 and December 2022 were 1232.45 lakh as against 838.14 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 47.05 per cent and monthly growth of 13.69 per cent," aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

