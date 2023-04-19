Left Menu

APSEZ board to consider partial buyback of certain debt securities on Saturday

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:27 IST
APSEZ board to consider partial buyback of certain debt securities on Saturday

Billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Wednesday said its board will meet on Saturday to consider first and a partial buyback of certain of its debt securities, either denominated in rupee or US dollar in the current financial year. ''... a meeting of the Board of Directors of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited is scheduled on Saturday, April 22, 2023, to consider first and a partial buyback of certain of its debt securities, either denominated in INR or USD, in this financial year, subject to market conditions,'' the company said in a BSE filing.

Adani group has been under pressure after the US short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24 accused it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, allegations that the conglomerate has denied as ''malicious'' and ''baseless''.

Earlier this month, APSEZ had reported a 9 per cent growth in cargo handling at seaports it operates for the fiscal ended March 31.

At 339 million tonne, this is the largest port cargo ever, APSEZ said in a statement earlier.

The firm handled about 32 million tonne of total cargo in March, up 9.5 per cent year-on-year.

This was the first time since July 2022 that the volumes crossed the 30-million tonne mark.

The nation's largest port operator, which operates six ports on the west coast and five on the East, continues to add ports to its portfolio.

Recently, it completed the acquisition of Karaikal Port.

While the 11 ports it operates handle 25 per cent of total port volumes, the firm is also developing two transhipment ports at Vizhinjam, Kerala and Colombo, Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023