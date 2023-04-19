UN chief to convene Afghanistan meeting in Doha on May 1-2
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:30 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will convene a closed-door meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries in Doha on May 1-2, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.
Dujarric said the purpose of the meeting was to "reinvigorate international engagement around the common objectives for a durable way forward on the situation in Afghanistan."
