UN chief to convene Afghanistan meeting in Doha on May 1-2

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will convene a closed-door meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries in Doha on May 1-2, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

Dujarric said the purpose of the meeting was to "reinvigorate international engagement around the common objectives for a durable way forward on the situation in Afghanistan."

