Left Menu

Tata Group seeks CCI approval to merge Vistara with Air India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:39 IST
Tata Group seeks CCI approval to merge Vistara with Air India

Tata Group has sought fair-trade regulator Competition Commission of India's (CCI) approval on the deal to merge its full-service carriers Vistara and Air India.

Tata SIA Airlines Ltd (TSAL) is a joint venture between Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL) and Singapore Airlines (SIA), with Tata Sons and SIA having 51 per cent and 49 per cent stake, respectively. TSAL operates under the brand name Vistara.

''The proposed combination relates to the merger of TSAL (Vistara) into Air India Ltd (AIL), with Air India being the surviving entity and the acquisition of shares in the merged entity by SIA and TSPL.

''Acquisition of additional shares in the merged entity by SIA pursuant to a preferential allotment,'' a notice filed with CCI said.

Post completion of the deal, TSPL will hold 51 per cent equity of the merged entity and will continue to retain control over Air India and its subsidiaries, whereas SIA will be holding a minority -- 25.1 per cent stake in the entity.

The proposed transaction involves a merger as well as an acquisition of shares and is notifiable under Section 5 of the Competition Act, 2002, the notice said.

In November last year, Tata Group announced the merger of Vistara with Air India under a deal wherein Singapore Airlines will also acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

It also said that an operational review process was underway to integrate AIX Connect (formerly known as AirAsia India) with Air India Express and the merger was likely by the end of 2023.

The merger is aimed at having a single low-cost carrier for the Air India group. Post-merger, the entity will be branded as 'Air India Express'.

Currently, Air India and Vistara's market share stood at 18.3 per cent in October. If AirAsia India (now known as AIX Connect) is also included, then the cumulative market share of Tata group-owned airlines in the domestic market will be 25.9 per cent. Individually, AirAsia India's domestic market share was at 7.6 per cent.

The deal will make Air India the country's largest international carrier and second-largest domestic carrier.

TSPL is an investment holding company having direct and indirect shareholding and control over Air India Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Last year, CCI gave its approval for the acquisition of the entire shareholding of AirAsia India Ltd by Air India Ltd.

The proposed transaction will not lead to any change in the competitive landscape or cause any appreciable adverse effect on competition in India, Tata Group said in the notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023