Rs 5 crore GST evasion caught during tax dept raid on companies in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand State Tax Department has detected GST evasion of Rs 5 crore during raids on two companies engaged in old battery 'recycle' business and two transport companies providing freight services to them in Kashipur.

The companies are located in Mahuakhedaganj industrial area.

According to a press release issued by the state tax department here, the Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the department was monitoring the transactions of these four companies for some time now.

For the last three years, these companies were adjusting their GST (Goods and Services Tax) liability by availing bogus Input Tax Credit (ITC) in the guise of bills of companies based out of Uttarakhand only on paper.

These companies were also trying to show the purchase of goods as valid by making e-way bills on empty vehicles or other goods carrying vehicles and showing them passes from toll plazas.

Prima facie, both these firms have evaded GST of more than Rs 5 crore, according to the release. During the day-long raid on Tuesday, the team of the department has also recovered documents from the spot, whose analysis is underway.

Both the companies also deposited GST of about Rs 1 crore during the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)