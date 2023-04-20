Left Menu

Tim Cook to inaugurate Apple's Delhi store today

Apple CEO Tim Cook is all set to inaugurate the tech giant's first retail store in New Delhi, called the 'Apple Saket', on Thursday.

Apple Saket (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Mumbai, Apple CEO Tim Cook is all set to inaugurate the tech giant's second retail store, called the 'Apple Saket', in New Delhi on Thursday. 'Apple Saket' is located at the Select Citywalk Mall in Saket and will open for customers at 10:00 am.

The store will have a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Apple said the store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

"We are thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services," Apple said in a statement.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, the statement said customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an expert. "Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions," it added. Tim Cook opened India's first retail store of Apple in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Apple CEO dropped a picture from the grand store opening and captioned it, "The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC -- our first store in India." (ANI)

