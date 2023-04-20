Left Menu

UK engineer Babcock warns on possible hit from Royal Navy frigate contract

British engineering company Babcock warned it may need to take a hit of up to 100 million pounds ($124 million) from a contract to build frigates for the Royal Navy after inflation sent costs soaring since the project started in 2019.

UK engineer Babcock warns on possible hit from Royal Navy frigate contract
British engineering company Babcock warned it may need to take a hit of up to 100 million pounds ($124 million) from a contract to build frigates for the Royal Navy after inflation sent costs soaring since the project started in 2019. Babcock said on Thursday that a process was underway which could lead to an arbitration as it sought to recover the extra costs from its customer, Britain's Ministry of Defence.

Without any recovery of costs, the company said it could need to take a one-off provision of between 50 million pounds and 100 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8035 pounds)

