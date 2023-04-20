Left Menu

Three German airports empty as transport strikes begin

The union said it has been negotiating with the BDLS aviation security association to push for pay increases for night, weekend and public holiday shifts, with no breakthrough in sight. On Friday the strike is set to widen as Verdi has called on security staff at Stuttgart airport to join the walkouts, prompting the airport to cancel all departures.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-04-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 12:08 IST
Three German airports empty as transport strikes begin
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Airports in Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne Bonn were virtually empty on Thursday in the first of another round of strikes called by Germany's Verdi trade union over the cost of living crisis. Nearly 100,000 people will be affected by aviation security worker strikes on Thursday and Friday at the three airports, airport association ADV said, with around 700 departing flights to be cancelled.

"The situation in the terminals today is the same as previous Verdi strikes this year: departure terminals are empty, the situation is calm," a Hamburg airport spokesperson said in a statement. The union said it has been negotiating with the BDLS aviation security association to push for pay increases for night, weekend and public holiday shifts, with no breakthrough in sight.

On Friday the strike is set to widen as Verdi has called on security staff at Stuttgart airport to join the walkouts, prompting the airport to cancel all departures. Germany's EVG union has also called for a nationwide transport strike on Friday, with national rail operator Deutsche Bahn among the companies impacted.

The strike will affect 50 companies and run from 3 a.m. until 11 a.m. (0100 GMT-0900 GMT), with significant disruption expected, the railway and transport union said. High inflation in Europe's largest economy has prompted a wave of strikes in recent months as workers demand higher pay to offset the rising cost of living. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023