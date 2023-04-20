Left Menu

China's Jan-Mar FDI +4.9% y/y, ODI up +26.3% in yuan terms -ministry

China's foreign direct investment (FDI) in January-March rose 4.9% from a year earlier to 408.45 billion yuan ($59.35 billion), the commerce ministry said on Thursday. Separately, China's January-March overall outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 26.3% in yuan terms to 215.97 billion yuan, the ministry said. In dollar terms, ODI rose 17.2% to $31.54 billion.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-04-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 12:44 IST
China's Jan-Mar FDI +4.9% y/y, ODI up +26.3% in yuan terms -ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign direct investment (FDI) in January-March rose 4.9% from a year earlier to 408.45 billion yuan ($59.35 billion), the commerce ministry said on Thursday. Separately, China's January-March overall outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 26.3% in yuan terms to 215.97 billion yuan, the ministry said.

In dollar terms, ODI rose 17.2% to $31.54 billion. ($1 = 6.8825 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023