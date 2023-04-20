China's Jan-Mar FDI +4.9% y/y, ODI up +26.3% in yuan terms -ministry

China's foreign direct investment (FDI) in January-March rose 4.9% from a year earlier to 408.45 billion yuan ($59.35 billion), the commerce ministry said on Thursday. Separately, China's January-March overall outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 26.3% in yuan terms to 215.97 billion yuan, the ministry said.

In dollar terms, ODI rose 17.2% to $31.54 billion. ($1 = 6.8825 Chinese yuan renminbi)

