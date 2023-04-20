Left Menu

European shares slip as investors eye more corporate earnings

However, bank shares rose 1.0%, limiting losses. Investors will keep a close eye on consumer confidence data, due at 1400 GMT, which is expected to show a slight improvement in consumers' expectations of the economic conditions in the region in April compared to a month ago. German producer prices rose less than expected in March.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 12:58 IST
European shares slip as investors eye more corporate earnings
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares edged lower on Thursday following a mixed bag of earnings on Wall Street, while investors awaited more economic data from the euro zone and corporate results to assess the strength of the region.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2%, with utilities and automobile shares dragging the index, falling 1.2% and 2.1%, respectively. However, bank shares rose 1.0%, limiting losses.

Investors will keep a close eye on consumer confidence data, due at 1400 GMT, which is expected to show a slight improvement in consumers' expectations of the economic conditions in the region in April compared to a month ago. On earnings front, Sartorius AG dropped 11.0% after the Franco-German lab equipment maker reported a decline in Q1 2023 sales revenue and earnings.

Sweden's AB Volvo rose 1% as the truck maker lifted its outlook for key heavy-duty truck markets in Europe and North America this year on Thursday. German producer prices rose less than expected in March. Producer prices of industrial products were up 7.5% year-on-year, compared to a Reuters poll that had indicated a rise of 9.8%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023