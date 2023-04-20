European shares slip as investors eye more corporate earnings
However, bank shares rose 1.0%, limiting losses. Investors will keep a close eye on consumer confidence data, due at 1400 GMT, which is expected to show a slight improvement in consumers' expectations of the economic conditions in the region in April compared to a month ago. German producer prices rose less than expected in March.
European shares edged lower on Thursday following a mixed bag of earnings on Wall Street, while investors awaited more economic data from the euro zone and corporate results to assess the strength of the region.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2%, with utilities and automobile shares dragging the index, falling 1.2% and 2.1%, respectively. However, bank shares rose 1.0%, limiting losses.
Investors will keep a close eye on consumer confidence data, due at 1400 GMT, which is expected to show a slight improvement in consumers' expectations of the economic conditions in the region in April compared to a month ago. On earnings front, Sartorius AG dropped 11.0% after the Franco-German lab equipment maker reported a decline in Q1 2023 sales revenue and earnings.
Sweden's AB Volvo rose 1% as the truck maker lifted its outlook for key heavy-duty truck markets in Europe and North America this year on Thursday. German producer prices rose less than expected in March. Producer prices of industrial products were up 7.5% year-on-year, compared to a Reuters poll that had indicated a rise of 9.8%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Sweden
- Europe
- pan-European
- North America
- Sartorius AG
- European
- AB Volvo
ALSO READ
MORNING BID EUROPE-Jolted markets fret about economy, Fed rate path
EXCLUSIVE-Europe's banks ramp up bespoke loan trades to reduce risk
European shares muted ahead of euro zone services data
European shares fall as data signals slower economic recovery
France's Macron says Europe must not disassociate with China on trade