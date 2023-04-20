Left Menu

China's macro leverage ratio rises to 289.6% in Q1: c.bank official

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-04-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 13:20 IST
China's macro leverage ratio rises to 289.6% in Q1: c.bank official
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

China's macro leverage ratio in the first quarter was at 289.6%, up 8 percentage points from the end of 2022, and the central bank expects the ratio to stay basically stable this year, said Ruan Jianhong, spokesperson of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Thursday.

Structural policy tools totalled about 6.8 trillion yuan ($987.42 billion) at the end of the first quarter and the PBOC will maintain stability in long term structural policy tools, such as relending tool, said Zou Lan, head of the monetary policy department at PBOC. ($1 = 6.8866 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023