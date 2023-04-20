UP: Three killed in road accident in Budaun

Three persons were killed and another injured after a truck collided with a pickup van on Moradabad-Farrukhabad road here on Thursday morning, police said.

All three persons travelling in the pickup van died on the spot, police said, adding the injured was admitted to a district hospital.

The straw-laden truck collided head-on with the van near a bus stand here, Bisauli Circle Officer Pawan Kumar said. By the time a police team reached the spot and pulled out the victims trapped in the vehicles, three persons had died, he added.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Izhar (22) and his father Haji Imran (60). The pickup vehicle's driver is yet to be identified, police said.

