UP: Three killed in road accident in Budaun

By the time a police team reached the spot and pulled out the victims trapped in the vehicles, three persons had died, he added.Two of the deceased have been identified as Izhar 22 and his father Haji Imran 60. The pickup vehicles driver is yet to be identified, police said.

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 20-04-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 13:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were killed and another injured after a truck collided with a pickup van on Moradabad-Farrukhabad road here on Thursday morning, police said.

All three persons travelling in the pickup van died on the spot, police said, adding the injured was admitted to a district hospital.

The straw-laden truck collided head-on with the van near a bus stand here, Bisauli Circle Officer Pawan Kumar said. By the time a police team reached the spot and pulled out the victims trapped in the vehicles, three persons had died, he added.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Izhar (22) and his father Haji Imran (60). The pickup vehicle's driver is yet to be identified, police said.

