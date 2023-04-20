Left Menu

HDFC Bank appoints Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director

Updated: 20-04-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 14:37 IST
HDFC Bank appoints Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has appointed Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director and Bhavesh Zaveri as executive director for three years.

These appointments have been made after clearance from the Reserve Bank of India, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The RBI, in its communication dated April 19, 2023, has approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy Managing Director of the bank for three years with effect from April 19, it added.

Besides, it also approved the appointment of Bhavesh Zaveri as executive director of the bank for a similar term with effect from April 19, 2023.

Further, it said, a meeting of the Board of Directors will be convened in due course to give effect to the appointments.

