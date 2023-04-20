Left Menu

Okayti's Factory Outlet in Mirik becomes a major tourist attraction

Inaugurated earlier this year, Okayti's Factory outlet has become a major tourist attraction in Darjeeling. Darjeeling is famous for its tea and there are many outlets throughout the tea district. But early this year, Okayti changed the game by introducing the first-of-its-kind factory outlet that showcases the best batches of tea made freshly in the nearby heritage factory. "Connoisseurs and tea experts have been emphasizing time and again that tea is intensely hygroscopic and it loses its character over time. We want to present the tea lovers with the freshest cup of tea possible in our factory outlet" Baid, MD and proprietor of Okayti Tea Estate said.

20-04-2023
Okayti Factory Outlet, Mirik, Darjeeling. Image Credit: ANI
Tea loses its quality in travel and brands like Okayti have been committing themselves to cut travel time and delivering a fresh cup of tea. The fresh website of Okayti makes ordering the finest cup of tea easy, user-friendly, and hassle-free. And if you get a chance to visit the factory outlet, they will first let you taste the tea of your choice before committing to purchase. Visit the grand outlet today and experience Darjeeling tea like never before. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

