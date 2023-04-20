Left Menu

Safran Group chief meets PM Modi, discusses tech partnership

"Yesterday, Mr. Ross McInnes, the Group Chairman of @SAFRAN called on PM @narendramodi. Fast growing Indian aviation market provides immense scope for companies working in this sector. They also discussed technological partnership with Safran in defence and space," the handle of Prime Minister's Office posted the tweet on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 18:42 IST
Safran Group chief meets PM Modi, discusses tech partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Safran Group Chairman Ross McInnes (Photo/@PMOIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The group chairman of Safran, Ross McInnes, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a technological partnership with Safran in defence and space on Wednesday. The French firm is a manufacturer of aircraft and rocket engines, among others. "Yesterday, Mr. Ross McInnes, the Group Chairman of @SAFRAN called on PM @narendramodi. Fast growing Indian aviation market provides immense scope for companies working in this sector. They also discussed technological partnership with Safran in defence and space," read a post on the Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

In February this year, Safran Helicopter Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) signed a workshare agreement for the joint development of the engine intended for the future 13-tonne Indian MultiRole Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval version Deck-Based MultiRole Helicopter (DBMRH), according to a joint statement from both companies. This agreement was done after the memorandum of understanding signed on July 9, 2022, and stipulates the sharing of activities within the joint venture where both parties have agreed on an equivalent repartition, according to the statement shared with stock exchanges.

According to this MoU signed in February, HAL would take part in the design, development, and production of some of the core engine components, which is a breakthrough achievement in terms of expertise and know-how in the country. Safran is a French multinational company that designs, develops and manufactures aircraft engines, rocket engines as well as various aerospace and defence-related equipment or their components.

Safran is a French-registered company, listed on NYSE Euronext Paris. An Executive Committee representing the Group's different businesses implements the strategic objectives defined by the board of directors. This governance principle guarantees a balance of power, and ensures Safran's agility to meet the changing requirements of its economic, financial and competitive environment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023