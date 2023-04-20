Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2023 to honor legendary icons with lifetime achievement awards

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): The Afternoon Voice - 15th Newsmakers Achievers' Awards 2023 is all set to honor the most deserving achievers of the year. This year's event will be a special one as we will be awarding the lifetime achievement awards to the most celebrated names in the Indian film industry: Iqbal Durrani, Asha Parekh, Aanjjan Srivastav, and Raza Murad. These legendary artists have made an unforgettable contribution to Indian cinema and have set an example for aspiring actors. The event will take place on May 1, 2023, beginning at 6 pm at the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium in Mumbai. It will be an evening filled with glamour, entertainment, and appreciation. The event will be presented by Vaidehi Taman, a renowned journalist, editor, and author.

Vaidehi Taman, Editor of Afternoon Voice, said, "We are honored to recognize the lifetime achievements of Iqbal Durrani, Asha Parekh, Aanjjan Srivastav, and Raza Murad, who have made remarkable contributions to the Indian film industry." "It is our pleasure to celebrate their exceptional careers and inspire others to follow in their footsteps." Aside from the entertainment industry, there will be winners in categories such as Best Politician, Best Doctor, Best Sportsperson, Best Media Personality, Best NGO, and more.

Newsmakers Achievers Awards have always been a platform to honor and recognize the hard work and dedication of individuals who have made a significant contribution to society. The lifetime achievement awards are a way to honor the most distinguished personalities of the Indian film industry and celebrate their journey. The Newsmakers Achievers Awards have been an annual event for the past 15 years and have been successful in bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry. It is an event that everyone looks forward to, as it recognizes the best of the best in their respective fields.

So mark your calendars for May 1, 2023, and get ready to witness the most prestigious awards ceremony of the year. Remember, the event is by invitation only, and passes will be announced soon. Viewers can catch the grand event on our YouTube and Facebook pages on May 1 at 7 pm. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)