Left Menu

Russia floats idea of paying foreign companies selling assets in bonds, not cash

Russia will work on a proposal to pay foreign companies selling assets in the country with central bank bonds tied to Russian reserves frozen abroad, instead of cash, the central bank said on Thursday, as a way to reduce rouble volatility.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 19:00 IST
Russia floats idea of paying foreign companies selling assets in bonds, not cash

Russia will work on a proposal to pay foreign companies selling assets in the country with central bank bonds tied to Russian reserves frozen abroad, instead of cash, the central bank said on Thursday, as a way to reduce rouble volatility. The Russian currency slumped to a more than one-year low this month, which traders and analysts blamed in part on foreign firms selling their Russian assets to local buyers, although the central bank has sought to play down the impact of such transactions.

Asset sales by investors from so-called "unfriendly" countries, those that imposed sanctions against Moscow, require approval from a government commission. The finance ministry has said exit transactions should be carried out within strict limits under central bank control. "It needs to be developed further, but in principle, such an initiative could be considered as one of the measures to protect Russian assets frozen abroad," Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told lawmakers, in response to their proposal to pay departing foreigners with bonds instead of cash.

Such a radical move would face several obstacles, primarily, according to Nabiullina, that linking bonds to frozen assets may need Russia to disclose the structure and location of its reserves. "We would not want that," Nabiullina said.

She added that "forcibly imposing" these bonds on companies, or having foreign regulators in other jurisdictions unfreeze Russian assets was unlikely to be possible. In some cases non-residents receive proceeds from asset sales or dividend payments in special "type-C" accounts. But access to these accounts is blocked for most foreign investors. Nabiullina said the bond scheme could work as an alternative to those accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023