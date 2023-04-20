Signals positive on open skies policies between India, EU: D-G of Airports Council International (ACI EUROPE)

Olivier Jankovec, director general, Airports Council International (ACI EUROPE), on Thursday said the signals over open sky policies were very positive, during European Union (EU)-India Aviation Summit in New Delhi, in the morning. He said, "I think the signals were very positive this morning, both from the EU side but also from the Indian side with Secretary Bansal (Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal)."

Speaking to ANI, the director general said, "I think what will boost connectivity between EU and India if India and the EU engage in the deeper aviation partnership, potentially looking at initiating negotiation for a comprehensive aviation agreement that would fully liberalise market access for both EU and Indian airlines on the EU and India market." On the lines of open skies policy, he said, "Secretary Bansal said let's fly together...So that means they are. I think there's a realisation from both governments in India and the EU that now is the time to indeed awaken the sleeping beauty that is -- EU and India aviation market -- by removing policy and regulatory obstacle to the development of air connectivity."

Thursday marked the start of the two-day EU-India Aviation Summit in New Delhi, jointly organised by the European Commission and the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India. The event focused on EU-India air transport relations, including exploring the potential for deepening the EU-India aviation relationship as well as the shared challenges, such as growing air traffic, congestion, sustainability and maintaining safety in this very dynamic sector.

European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, and India's Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia gave opening addresses during the inauguration of the summit. Sweden's Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, Andreas Carlson, represented the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU. Close to 300 other dignitaries and leaders representing the European and Indian aviation sectors, including EASA, SESAR 3 Joint Undertaking and Eurocontrol, Airports Authority of India, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Airlines, Airports and other stakeholders will attend the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)