Euro zone bond yields fall from one-month highs

Euro zone government bond yields slipped on Thursday after hitting their highest levels in a month the previous day. Yields - which move inversely to prices - plummeted in March as crises at Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse sent investors running for shelter in government bonds.

Yet they have been slowly rising as the European Central Bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England have made clear that inflation remains a major issue and that borrowing costs will likely rise further. The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond, the euro zone benchmark, slipped 5 basis points (bps) on Thursday to 2.452%.

It hit 2.54% on Wednesday, the highest since March 10, after British inflation was stronger than expected and central bankers talked tough on inflation. Some ECB policymakers worried at their last meeting that the ECB's new economic forecasts about wages, growth and inflation were too benign, even before they were published.

"To me this is just the normal up and down of markets. We are probing where a new equilibrium might be," said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at German lender Berenberg. Germany's two-year yield, which is highly sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, slipped 5.5 bps to 2.901%. It also touched a one-month high of 2.988%, the previous day.

Raising ECB interest rates too much is as risky as not raising them enough, Italian central bank chief Ignazio Visco said on Thursday, rebuffing some of his colleagues who are calling for continued rapid rate hikes. Inflation is too high and the ECB's monetary policy "still has a bit of way to go" to bring back inflation towards its 2% goal, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

Data on Thursday showed that German producer price inflation fell sharply, and much more than expected, to 7.5% year-on-year in March. Meanwhile, a gauge of French business confidence fell more than anticipated. "It strengthens the case for the doves of the ECB," said Schmieding, referring to officials who are more cautious about raising interest rates further.

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 4.5 bps to 4.320%, after hitting its highest since March 9 at 4.377%. The spread between Italian and German 10-year borrowing costs widened slightly to 185 bps. Investors monitor the gap as a sign of investor confidence in the more indebted countries of the euro zone.

The ECB is due to release the minutes from its March meeting - when it raised rates by 50 bps to 3% despite jitters in the banking industry - on Wednesday. They will give investors further clues as to the feelings of ECB policymakers.

