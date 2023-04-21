Left Menu

Tech fans turn up in huge numbers at Saket Apple opening

Eager to have a look at the store or have a photograph taken with Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, hundreds of tech fans of the company turned up at the launch of Saket Apple on Thursday and thronged the mall.

Eager to have a look at the store or have a photograph taken with Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, hundreds of tech fans of the company turned up at the launch of Saket Apple on Thursday and thronged the mall. A tech fan -- Ria -- ninth-standard student, said, "I'm from Delhi. I have been a developer for the past three years. I started learning SwiftUI (software) from the age of eight... I wanted to see the experience of what an Apple store would be like in Delhi...I wanted to see the experience and how it would feel in India, especially since Tim Cook is here today. We came here at around 9:30 am."

She said, "And, we just came in the line and had been standing here for almost an hour now." SwiftUI helps developers build great-looking apps across all Apple platforms with the power of Swift. SwiftUI is supported only from iOS 13 and higher.

An eight-year-old boy, Prayan, from Faridabad, said, "I woke up at 6 am and asked my sisters to take me to this Apple store's opening. I want to meet Tim Cook and ask for a discount to buy an Airpod for my sister." Speaking exclusively to ANI, a 45-year-old woman, Mona Bajaj Nair, said, "My husband's name is DB Nair. He helped Foxconn to come to India in 2016-17. Foxconn got established in Chennai... I am from Delhi. My husband is right now in Chennai, helping other vendors of Foxconn. So, he's there and he won't be able to join today this proud moment..."

On the launch of the store on Thursday, it was inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. Some of these people shook the CEO's hand, others took his autograph while the rest wanted to click a picture with one of the biggest captains of tech firms in the world. According to the information available, Saket Apple in Select Citywalk is slightly smaller in area than the BKC Apple in Mumbai. According to Apple's statement, the store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

