Relief measures eat into German tax revenues - finance ministry

Tax revenues in Germany fell by 1.5% in March compared with the previous year due to relief measures introduced by the government, the finance ministry said on Friday. The country's federal and state governments saw tax revenue drop to 81.2 billion euros ($89.17 billion) that month, according to the ministry's monthly report.

As a result of changes in tax rates to compensate for high inflation, tax revenues are expected to drop by more than 12 billion euros this year, according to finance ministry estimates. In the first quarter of 2023, tax revenues fell by 1.7% compared with the same period in 2022, coming in at close to 200 billion euros.

For 2023, experts forecast German tax revenues will increase to 857.2 billion euros, up 5.2% from the previous year, according to the report. An updated tax estimate for 2023 is expected in May. ($1 = 0.9107 euros)

