Left Menu

Relief measures eat into German tax revenues - finance ministry

The country's federal and state governments saw tax revenue drop to 81.2 billion euros ($89.17 billion) that month, according to the ministry's monthly report. As a result of changes in tax rates to compensate for high inflation, tax revenues are expected to drop by more than 12 billion euros this year, according to finance ministry estimates.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 03:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 03:30 IST
Relief measures eat into German tax revenues - finance ministry

Tax revenues in Germany fell by 1.5% in March compared with the previous year due to relief measures introduced by the government, the finance ministry said on Friday. The country's federal and state governments saw tax revenue drop to 81.2 billion euros ($89.17 billion) that month, according to the ministry's monthly report.

As a result of changes in tax rates to compensate for high inflation, tax revenues are expected to drop by more than 12 billion euros this year, according to finance ministry estimates. In the first quarter of 2023, tax revenues fell by 1.7% compared with the same period in 2022, coming in at close to 200 billion euros.

For 2023, experts forecast German tax revenues will increase to 857.2 billion euros, up 5.2% from the previous year, according to the report. An updated tax estimate for 2023 is expected in May. ($1 = 0.9107 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
2
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
3
FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

 Global
4
Government determined to build a local steel sector

Government determined to build a local steel sector

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023