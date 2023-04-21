Canadian police investigating C$20 million gold heist at Toronto airport
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 04:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 04:20 IST
Canadian police on Thursday said they are investigating the theft of a C$20 million ($14.84 million) cargo of gold and other valuables that was stolen from a holding facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
The cargo was reported missing on Monday after arriving on an aircraft early in the evening, Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn told a news conference. ($1 = 1.3476 Canadian dollars)
