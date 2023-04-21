Left Menu

Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

A cargo container with gold and other items worth over USD 20 million Canadian USD 14.8 million was stolen from Torontos Pearson International airport, authorities said on Thursday.Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said a high value container was taken from a holding area facility after being unloaded from a plane Monday evening.As per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded and cargo was transported from the aircraft to a holding cargo facility, he said. It did contain gold but it was not exclusive to gold.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 21-04-2023 05:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 05:19 IST
A cargo container with gold and other items worth over USD 20 million Canadian (USD 14.8 million) was stolen from Toronto's Pearson International airport, authorities said on Thursday.

Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said a "high value" container was taken from a holding area facility after being unloaded from a plane Monday evening.

"As per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded and cargo was transported from the aircraft to a holding cargo facility,'' he said. "The container contained a high value shipment. It did contain gold but it was not exclusive to gold. It contained other items of monetary value.

The missing goods were reported to police a short time after.

Police declined to provide more details.

"We're three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues," Duivesteyn said.

No arrests have been made.

