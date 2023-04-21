PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Hackers access Capita customer data in cyber attack - Bank of America warns Lloyd's over state-backed cyber attack exclusion

- Rishi Sunak on collision course with Lords over migration bill amendment - FCA to clamp down on high insurance costs for leasehold flats

Overview Capita Plc, one of the UK government's biggest contractors, said that hackers may have accessed customer and internal data after a cyber attack on its servers last month.

Bank of America raised concerns with Lloyd's of London about a move to exempt big "state-backed" cyber attacks from standard insurance policies, underscoring the concern among financial institutions about changes to a crucial safety net. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government is on a collision course with members of the House of Lords, the legal profession and charities over plans to allow the UK to block the European Court of Human Rights from preventing the deportation of asylum seekers.

Britain's financial watchdog said it would beef up protection for leaseholders in blocks of flats from paying excessive insurance costs. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

