Chile's Boric announces plan to nationalize lithium industry

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 06:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 06:45 IST
Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on Thursday he would nationalize the country's lithium industry and create a separate state-owned company to produce the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

In announcing his long-awaited national lithium policy, Boric said that future lithium contracts would only be issued as public-private partnerships with state control. He added that the government would not terminate existing contracts with SQM and Albemarle Corp, but seek state participation before contracts expire.

