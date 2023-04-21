Chile's Boric announces plan to nationalize lithium industry

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on Thursday he would nationalize the country's lithium industry and create a separate state-owned company to produce the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

In announcing his long-awaited national lithium policy, Boric said that future lithium contracts would only be issued as public-private partnerships with state control. He added that the government would not terminate existing contracts with SQM and Albemarle Corp, but seek state participation before contracts expire.

