Goods train derails in TN, rail traffic disrupted

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 09:09 IST
A goods train derailed in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Friday, affecting rail traffic, Southern Railway officials said. The accident happened at Rayakottai in Bengaluru division, prompting the Southern Railway to immediately cancel four trains.

Some trains are being diverted via Jolarpettai-Tiruppatur instead of Dharmapuri-Hosur route, an official said.

